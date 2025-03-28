Jackson Wang drops fiery new single ‘GBAD’ – An anthem of self-liberation

Jackson Wang is back with a bang! His latest track, ‘GBAD’, is more than just a song—it’s a statement. As the newest single from his upcoming album ‘Magic Man 2’, ‘GBAD’ showcases a side of Jackson we haven’t seen before. It is one that’s done with people-pleasing and ready to embrace his true self, no matter what anyone thinks.

Let’s face it, we all struggle with setting boundaries, but Jackson turns that struggle into art. The lyrics of ‘GBAD’ don’t sugarcoat a thing. He’s stepping into his power, even if it makes him the “bad guy” in someone else’s story. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s exactly why fans love him.

Produced by Grammy-winning genius Dem Jointz, ‘GBAD’ blends alternative R&B with jazzy, laid-back beats. This fusion allows Jackson’s signature vocals to take center stage. But the music is just half the magic—the accompanying music video, directed by Rich Lee, takes things to a whole new level.

Watch the music video for ‘GBAD’ now!

Picture this: a picture-perfect town where Jackson’s ‘Magic Man’ persona is constantly called on to save the day. But no matter what he does, he’s overlooked, underappreciated, and exhausted. Sound familiar? The surreal visuals capture the emotional toll of always being the “go-to” person. This makes the music video just as powerful as the song itself.

This is just the beginning. Last month, Jackson gave fans a taste of ‘Magic Man 2’ with ‘High Alone’, a track that skyrocketed to the top of Apple Music charts in 22 countries. The album, set to drop later this year, promises to be his most personal work yet, exploring themes of grief, self-destruction, and, ultimately, self-liberation.

Divided into four chapters, ‘Magic Man 2’ peels back the layers of Jackson’s journey—no masks, no pretenses, just unfiltered emotion. If ‘GBAD’ is anything to go by, we’re in for an intense, soul-baring ride.

Beyond the beats and bars, Jackson is a force to be reckoned with. With over 100 million social media followers, he’s one of the most influential artists in China—and beyond. He’s not just making music; he’s shaping culture, serving as the Creative Director for Nike and Jordan and holding ambassador roles with luxury giants like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Hennessy.