Indian Army to receive K9 VAJRA-T Artillery under ₹7,628 crore contract

The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹7,628.70 crore contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns for the Indian Army. The contract was finalised in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block on Friday.

The acquisition of K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns marks a significant step in the Army’s artillery modernisation efforts, enhancing its operational readiness and firepower across diverse terrains. Known for its cross-country mobility, precision, and high rate of fire, the K9 VAJRA-T is equipped with cutting-edge technology and can deliver long-range lethal strikes with exceptional accuracy. Designed to operate in sub-zero temperatures at high altitudes, the artillery system will bolster the Army’s capability in challenging environments.

Advertisement

Beyond strengthening the armed forces, the project is set to generate over nine lakh man-days of employment over four years, with extensive involvement from Indian industries, including MSMEs. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and aligns with the ‘Make-in-India’ vision, fostering indigenous defence manufacturing.

Advertisement