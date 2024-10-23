Indian Army to host Chanakya Defence Dialogue aimed at growth through comprehensive security

The Indian Army is gearing up to host the second edition of its flagship international seminar, Chanakya Defence Dialogue, on October 24-25, 2024, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

Themed “Drivers in Nation Building: Fuelling Growth through Comprehensive Security”, this prominent event aims to foster critical discussions on integrating security dynamics into both national and international policymaking, with the goal of developing visionary strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Over the two-day seminar, an esteemed group of policymakers, strategic thinkers, academics, defence personnel, veterans, scientists, and domain experts from India and around the globe will gather, featuring notable speakers from the United States, Russia, Israel, and Sri Lanka. The dialogue will focus on India’s strategic pathways toward Viksit Bharat @2047, emphasising the role of comprehensive security in national development.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event and launch the Indian Army’s Green Initiative 1.0 and Digitisation of IA 1.0. He will deliver a keynote address on “India’s Vision for Development and Security,” highlighting the importance of comprehensive security in achieving the vision for 2047. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, will also speak, detailing the Indian Army’s significant contributions to nation-building, particularly initiatives aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue will feature six expert-led sessions, each addressing critical facets of comprehensive security. The first session, “Geopolitical Dynamics: Navigating the International Coliseum,” will explore the shifting geopolitical landscape and the complexities of strategic partnerships. The second session, “Economic Development Strategies & National Security Imperatives,” will investigate the interconnection between economic development and national security, emphasizing a resilient economy’s role in maintaining defense strength.

The third session, “Environmental Sustainability: Balancing Growth with Ecological Concerns”, will discuss the need to harmonise economic growth with environmental sustainability. The fourth session, “Social Cohesion and Inclusive Growth: Pillars of a Secure Nation,” will focus on the significance of social unity and inclusive growth in enhancing national security.

The fifth session, “Blurring Frontiers: The Convergence of Technology & Security”, will examine how emerging technologies can be integrated into national security frameworks. The final session, “Groundbreakers: Shaping Land Warfare, Reflections for the Indian Army,” will address the future of land warfare and how the Indian Army can adopt advanced technologies to improve battlefield readiness.