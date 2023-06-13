Indian Army prepares for landfall of Biparjoy, Gujarat

In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the populace during times of natural disaster, the Indian Army prepared itself to provide succor to the locals post the landfall of the fierce cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.

The flood relief columns have been rehearsed and kept ready at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dharangdhra, Vadodara, Gandhinagar as well as at forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Amreli.

The Army authorities have also jointly planned the relief operations with civil administration as well as NDRF. The interaction has given all agencies involved in Disaster Management a platform to share their best practices and gain from each other. Representatives of the Indian Army also attended the meeting chaired by the CM and pledged total support during the time of crisis.

Resources have also been made available from neighbouring Rajasthan as well to ensure minimisation of any loss due to the gusty winds and heavy rainfall, according nto Defense PRO Colonel Amitabh Sharma here on Tuesday.