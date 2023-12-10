Indian Army organises ‘Honour Run’ to commemorate Kargil victory

In commemoration of the historic military victory in the Kargil War, the Indian Army organised ‘Honour Run – Indian Army Veteran’s Half Marathon’ in the national capital on Sunday.

The event, conducted under the theme, ‘Honour Run’, was aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army, veterans and the masses, especially the youth.

While paying homage to the bravehearts, the participants in the ‘Honour Run’, who hailed from a diverse populace, highlighted the calibre, potential and energy of the nation.

The event was flagged off by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the presence of several military, veteran and civil dignitaries.

The ‘Honour Run’ was held under four categories. The first category of 21.1 km was aptly named Kargil Run. The other three categories were a 10 km run named Tiger Hill Run; 05 km run called Tololing Run; and a 3 km run named Batalik Run.

Over 14,000 serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets, families of Army personnel and enthusiastic citizens of different age groups participated in the event.

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar also took part in the half marathon along with the Adjutant General and other senior military celebrities like Maj DP Singh, a veteran Blade Runner, and Subedar Avinash Sable, the ace marathon runner and an athlete of world repute.

President of the Army Wives Welfare Association Archana Pandey and spouses of other military personnel also took part in the run.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena awarded the winners of various categories with medals, certificates and attractive prizes.

On the occasion, the Department of Indian Army veterans organised an Expo and gave an insight into the Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil War.

The high-spirited participants visited various stalls and endorsed their presence in the victory celebrations.

The ‘Honour Run’ has reinforced the belief of the citizens in the Armed Forces. The Indian Army warmly thanked the people of Delhi, the civil administration, city and traffic police, all participants, volunteers, supporters and esteemed guests for the successful conduct of the mega event.