Senior officers, veterans lay wreath marking Kargil Vijay Diwas at Fort William

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Kolkata, to honour the courageous soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

The ceremony saw the presence of dignitaries, military personnel and veterans who came together to pay homage to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every year on 26 July, commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over the infiltrating Pakistani troops during the 1999 Kargil conflict. This conflict, fought in the treacherous terrain of Kargil, highlighted the unparalleled bravery, dedication, and patriotism of our soldiers, who defended the nation’s sovereignty and integrity with utmost valour.

The wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William served as a poignant tribute to the heroism of the soldiers who defeated the enemy with extraordinary courage, battling against severe conditions and overwhelming odds. This solemn occasion allows the nation to express its profound gratitude to the brave warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, wreaths were laid at Vijay Smarak, Fort William by Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command along with other senior officials and veterans as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the bravery resilience and determination of our armed forces, and the ceremony at Fort William exemplifies the collective respect and admiration of the nation for their sacrifice and unwavering dedication.