Indian Army launches Gomti Task Force to support river rejuvenation in Uttar Pradesh

In May 2019, the Indian Army and Territorial Army (TA) set a global precedent by establishing the first-ever Composite Ecological Task Force (CETF) for the rejuvenation of the River Ganga, under the ongoing National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). This initiative, funded by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, marks a pioneering effort in environmental conservation.

The 137th CETF, also known as the Ganga Task Force, is primarily composed of ex-servicemen, and is dedicated to augmenting the broader NMCG mission of Ganga rejuvenation. Its responsibilities include stabilising river banks through vetiver plantation, conducting regular ghat patrols, raising awareness, and carrying out pollution monitoring. The data collected by the Task Force serves as a benchmark for NMCG, allowing for comparison with samples from other agencies. Due to the exemplary performance of the unit, the Government of India and NMCG authorised the creation of a new company to support the rejuvenation of the Gomti River tributary.

A government sanction letter was issued on 9th September 2024 to form the Gomti Company, which will be headquartered in Lucknow. The unit, consisting of four Junior Commissioned Officers and 100 ex-servicemen, became operational on Wednesday. A soft raising ceremony for the Gomti Task Force took place under the HQ Central Command, with a formal inauguration planned for the second week of January 2025.

The creation of the Gomti Task Force underscores the Indian Army’s continued commitment to supporting national river rejuvenation efforts, addressing the long-standing aspirations of the people of Lucknow, and contributing to the ongoing governmental initiatives for cleaner rivers. Furthermore, it reflects an expanded focus on other major rivers, including the proposed Yamuna Task Force, which is currently under consideration by the NMCG.