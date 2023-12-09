Indian Army is world’s largest victorious army: Sri Lanka CDS

Sri Lanka Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva has said the Indian Army is one of the largest victorious armies of the world and newly commissioned officers have to live up to its reputation besides taking care of their soldiers.

Addressing Autumn Passing Out Parade (PoP) on Saturday at Indian Military Academy (IMA), General Shavendra Silva said: “Indian Army has forged its name, fame and respect of people of this country worldwide. It’s one of the largest victorious armies in the world shedding sweat and blood, giving limbs and lives of great Indian generals to great jawans in peace and war.”

“Its greatness lies in great thinking, unparalleled sacrifice and remarkable vision of Indian officers from Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Major Som Nath Sharma,” added General Silva.

He advised the 343 newly inducted officers in the Indian Army not to forget sacrifices of their seniors and soldiers and have full honour to them to earn leadership. “Now it’s your time to follow in their footsteps and the reputation they established as true sons of mother India that belongs to you.”

“Your men will respect and salute the rank on your shoulders but true leadership demands hard work, care for your team, sharing success and facing failure on their behalf. Loyalty and integrity to our nation, superiors and subordinates are paramount,” said General Silva.

He added: “Remember, bearing the title of an Army officer signifies profound commitment to our motherland and the people. The path to becoming an Army officer is challenging, and yet maintaining the conduct expected of him is more demanding.”

Earlier 343 officer cadets were formally commissioned and inducted in the Indian Army after the Passing out Parade in the presence of their family members and defence officers.

The PoP witnessed a grand march past of 372 officer cadets of 153 regular courses and 136 technical graduate courses. This included 29 cadets from 12 friendly foreign countries as well.