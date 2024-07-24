Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in JK’s Kupwara

A Pakistani terrorist was killed and a non commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army injured on Wednesday in the ongoing gunfight between security forces and terrorists in the Kowut area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara.

The NCO was injured during indiscriminate firing at the troops by the hiding terrorists.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a statement on X said; “Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army & J&K Police on days leading upto 23 July 24.

On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress”.

Meanwhile, 49 rounds of .303 rifle were recovered by the police from a pond near the Hanuman Mandir in Village Glar, under Pangdour Police Station, in the Samba district of Jammu.

It is worth mentioning that Lance Naik of the Army, Subhash Chander, was killed yesterday in an encounter with infiltrating terrorists in the Poonch district.

A soldier was injured a day earlier in the Rajouri district when terrorists attacked the house of a Shaurya Chakra awardee Village Defence Guard (VDG).