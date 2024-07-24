Another soldier dies in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Kupwara

A non commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army laid down his life on Wednesday in a gunfight with terrorists in Kowut area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, reports said.

The soldier was injured during indiscriminate firing at the troops by the hiding terrorists, said an official, adding that he succumbed to injuries.

This is the second casualty of a soldier in J&K in the past 24 hours. Lance Naik, Subhash Chander, died on Tuesday while fighting infiltrating terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a statement earlier on X said; “Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on days leading upto 23 July 24. On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress”.

Meanwhile, 49 rounds of .303 rifle were recovered by the police from a pond near the Hanuman Mandir in Village Glar, under Pangdour Police Station, in the Samba district of Jammu.

It is worth mentioning that a soldier was injured a day earlier in the Rajouri district when terrorists attacked the house of a Shaurya Chakra awardee Village Defence Guard (VDG).