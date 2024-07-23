Indian Army extends aid to civil authorities in Karnataka amid heavy rain landslides

In response to the severe weather conditions and subsequent landslides in the Uttar Kannada district, the Indian Army has deployed its forces to assist in rescue operations.

The region has been experiencing continuous heavy rains for the past two weeks, leading to multiple landslides, particularly affecting National Highway 66.

On 16 July 2024, a major landslide struck Shirur Village in Ankola Taluk, trapping several individuals travelling through the area. In an immediate response, the Indian Army mobilised two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) on 21 July 2024. These teams, comprising 01 officer, 02 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 55 Other Ranks (OR), are dedicated to conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.

To further bolster the rescue efforts, an additional team from the College of Military Engineering (CME) was deployed on 22 July 2024. This team, consisting of 01 JCO and 02 OR, is equipped with the Ferrex Locator 150, a specialized ground penetration radar, which is crucial for detecting individuals trapped under debris.

The state government has been coordinating closely with the Indian Army, providing necessary equipment and logistical support to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the operations.

The rescue mission is expected to continue for a duration of seven days, during which the Indian Army personnel will work tirelessly to locate and extricate trapped individuals, providing immediate medical assistance and relief.

Further updates on the rescue operations will be provided as the situation develops.

Earlier on Saturday, July 20, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said that seven bodies were recovered as rescue operations continued in the landslide-hit district in Karnataka. The Deputy Commissioner further added that the missing complaints of 10 people were received, out of which three were still missing.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation where a landslide happened.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the SDRF and NDRF teams, which are undertaking the operations.