LG Sinha expresses concern over rise of terrorist incidents in Jammu region

Expressing concern over the rise of terrorist incidents in the Jammu region, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the Army, J&K Police, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are determined to crush terrorism.

The LG was speaking at the passing out parade of the 16th batch of Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) of J&K Police constables at Manigam Police Training School, Ganderbal in Kashmir.

0He said, “In the last few years, the J&K Police Force, Army and CAPFs have succeeded in crushing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. However, terrorist incidents have increased in the Jammu division, which is a matter of concern. Our resolve is to make both Jammu and Kashmir divisions terrorism-free.”

“The nation is grateful to the J&K Police for the invaluable sacrifices they have made. Citizens can live peacefully and work freely because they know that our police force is standing firm in protecting their lives and combating terrorism and crime. The exemplary courage of the J&K Police and their supreme heroism reassures the people that UT is in safe hands. Today, the J&K Police force is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The lieutenant governor emphasised emerging technologies reshaping policing and directed J&K Police force to adapt to cutting-edge technology and advanced tools and deploy them to enhance their operational effectiveness. “We need a future-ready police force to effectively combat evolving terror and organised crime threats. In view of the rapid changes taking place due to technology, our approach should be on Data-Centric policing to effectively tackle challenges, analyse crime trends and predict the crime patterns and make necessary changes in the investigation,” he said.

A total of 438 recruits, including 86 women, completed their rigorous training, on Friday at the PTS Manigam. Among them, 211 brave constables have previously served as SPOs.

Paying tributes to the valour of J&K Police, the lieutenant governor exhorted the young recruits to work with diligence and high professionalism to protect the motherland.

Nalin Prabhat, DGP; SJM Gillani, Chairman & MD Police Housing Corporation; Anand Jain, ADGP Armed; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; senior officials of Police, Security Forces and civil administration and family members of the passing out Trainees were present.