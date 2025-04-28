Hamas delegation meets Turkish FM over Gaza developments

A Hamas delegation met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the Qatari capital Doha over the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said in a press statement that the delegation was headed by Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas’ Shura Council, and the meeting on Sunday, discussed “the grave developments in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with the continued crime of starvation and the prevention of food aid from entering Gaza by Israel.”

Advertisement

It added that the delegation briefed Hakan on the latest developments regarding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the delegation’s recent visit to Cairo.

Advertisement

The statement indicated that the Hamas leadership is conducting a series of visits and political meetings to discuss the vision it presented to mediators to reach a comprehensive deal that includes a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, aid relief, and reconstruction.

On Saturday, a high-ranking Hamas delegation visited Cairo to hold meetings with Egyptian officials regarding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas said in a statement Saturday evening that the movement held “intensive talks and consultations with Egyptian officials, addressing the efforts being made to achieve a ceasefire and end the aggressive war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Israel has halted the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2, and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the enclave on March 18, shattering a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.