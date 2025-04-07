AWWA is now Army Women’s Welfare Association in inclusive rebranding

In a major overhaul ensuring increased inclusivity, AWWA has undergone a major change renaming itself as Army Women’s Welfare Association. A functionary body of the Indian Army, it was earlier called Army Wives Welfare Association.

Terming itself as the invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army, AWWA, registered as a Welfare Society with the Registrar of Societies Delhi Administration in 1966, changed its name on April 2.

Advertisement

A functionary body, AWWA exists only from the Corps level and works towards the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. The association changed its name on all the social media handles including Twitter and Instagram.

Advertisement

Talking to The Statesman, a highly placed source said that the name was changed to make the organisation more inclusive and widen its scope.

“Earlier, people misunderstood it to be an organisation working only for the welfare of the wives and daughters of serving army personnel. However, it now includes the spouses and dependents of not only those still in service but also caters to the veterans and veer naaris,” said the source.

“Further the unmarried or divorced daughters are also covered under AWWA and can approach the association. It also includes the mothers of the unmarried serving/ retired officers and soldiers or those martyred in action,” the official added.

“Welfare of troops is of paramount importance in the Army. We work on the premise that a soldier performs best in his line of duty when he knows that his family back home is taken care of now and for all time to come. The aim of the Army Women Welfare Association therefore is to support and augment the official welfare efforts within the Indian Army, focusing primarily on the welfare of families, children and widows of all ranks including those of retired personnel of the Army,” AWWA states on its website.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu met Sunita Dwivedi, President AWWA and wife of Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and association’s regional presidents. In a tweet on X, AWWA wrote that Murmu was briefed about various welfare initiatives undertaken for AWWA beneficiaries, veer naaris, widows, veterans, and the children with special needs.

AWWA’s focus on enhancing outreach towards women staying and working in far and remote parts of our nation were also discussed with the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The Regional Presidents of AWWA shared insights on various novel and contemporary initiatives including projects being undertaken towards skill development, empowerment and education of women.

Earlier, in 2022, the Navy Wives Welfare Association too underwent a change of name after rebranding itself as Navy Welfare and Wellness Association.