Army orders probe into ‘manhandling’ of civilians in J-K’s Rajouri

The army on Friday initiated an inquiry into the alleged manhandling of some civilians by security personnel in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident was reported in the sensitive area of Lam in Nowshera near the Line of Control (LoC).

The civilians travelling in a car claimed that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony.

In a statement, the Army said that “An incident has come to light wherein certain individuals were allegedly manhandled by Army personnel in Rajauri District”.

“The Army had input on the likely movement of terrorists in a vehicle in this sensitive area. Accordingly, search operations were being conducted. Preliminary information suggests that on being stopped, the individual tried to snatch the weapon from the soldiers on duty and initiated a scuffle with them”.

“However, an enquiry has been initiated. Should any personnel be found guilty of misconduct, strict action will be taken in accordance with the existing law”, said a defence spokesman.

“The Indian Army remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline in the conduct of counter terror operations. All sections of the society are requested to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Indian Army for collective and comprehensive security in this sensitive area”, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, in a post on X “urged senior Army personnel to take immediate and strict action against those responsible. Such individuals tarnish the reputation of a respected institution through their unacceptable and high-handed behaviour”.

She wrote; “Deeply disturbing visuals have emerged from Lam in Nowshera where army personnel were seen mercilessly assaulting Professor Liyaqat Chowdary. The professor accompanied by his brothers was en route to attend his sister’s wedding when the incident occurred. This shocking act has shattered a common man’s faith—especially painful given that the victim’s family has proudly served in the Indian Army”.