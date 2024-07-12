Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviews security and operational preparedness in Northeast

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi conducted an extensive visit to all the Corps formations under the Eastern Army Command in the northeastern region of India.

This marked his first visit to the Northeast since assuming the role of Chief of Army Staff on June 30.

General Dwivedi began his two-day visit with an inspection of the 3 Corps headquarters in Dimapur, Nagaland yesterday.

During this visit, he thoroughly reviewed the ongoing security situation in the area. He received comprehensive briefings on the current security dynamics in Manipur as well as the status along the Myanmar border.

Following his visit to Dimapur, General Dwivedi proceeded to the 4 Corps headquarters located in Tezpur, Assam.

He evaluated operational preparedness, ensuring that the troops and infrastructure are well-equipped and ready to address any potential threats or emergencies, officials said.

On the final leg of his tour, General Dwivedi visited the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, West Bengal.

During this visit, he reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in the Sikkim area. These projects are pivotal for enhancing the strategic capabilities and overall infrastructure in this mountainous region, which is of significant strategic importance.