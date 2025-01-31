India will soon become the third largest economy in the world: Prez Murmu

Laying out her government’s vision of the country’s future, President Droupadi Murmu Friday said India will soon become the third largest economy in the world . She said India is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the Indian middle class, development of women, with special focus on the youth of the country.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of Budget session, Ms Murmu said, “My government has placed a special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them.”

Advertisement

She said the youth are showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology. “Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space…,” she said.

Advertisement

“Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse…In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started,” she said.

“It is a matter of great pride for the Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining Police and also leading corporates in the country…Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals.”

Starting her address, she said, ”Two months ago, we celebrated 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years… On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee.”

Outlining the schemes her government introduced, the President said, “The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country’s borders and ensure internal security….The government has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world…”

President Murmu said, “To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh ‘Arogyoa Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off.”

She said India’s metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world’s third-largest metro network, she noted.

The government has taken steps towards ‘One Nation, One Election’ and Waqf Amendment Bill, she said. The President also acknowledged the Maha Kumbh festival, which is currently ongoing and expressed condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives during the ceremony.

“The historic Maha Kumbh is going on. It is a festival of our cultural traditions and social awakening. Crores of devotees from India and the world have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences on the accident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she added.

She also spoke about how the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has provided health insurance to six crore senior citizens who are aged 70 and above.