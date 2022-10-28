India will become a digital health leader: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

India will become a digital health leader with the best technical manpower and cheapest data in the world, said Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday.

Addressing the first Global Digital Health Summit, Expo and Innovation Awards, Dr Singh said: “The recent launch of 5G will bring a new revolution in the digital health care system in India.”

Dr Singh said that the whole world recognized India’s leadership role during Covid-19 pandemic. “We achieved the rare feat of delivering over 220 crore vaccines through a fully digital platform – COWIN and the process continues.”

He further said that India notified the telemedicine practice guidelines in March 2020, the beginning of Covid-19. “We did the same for AYUSH in April 2020. India was able to notify these guidelines as our groundwork was done and we were ready. We should work together to ensure ‘Digital Health for All’ which is a precondition to achieving ‘Health for All.”

Dr Singh said that technology will be used prudently to reduce the challenges in treatment. “Covid-19 has pushed for the worldwide adoption of technology in health on a large scale.”

“India has become the world’s most advanced healthcare system, with the latest technology tools deployed, across care delivery. Everyone working in healthcare needs to adopt digitalization across healthcare. Clinicians and professionals working in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, hospitals, and insurance will have to plan their forays for digitalization on a fast pace basis,” said Dr Singh.