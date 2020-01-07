Relations between India and the United States “have grown from strength to strength”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation on Tuesday.

While speaking with Trump, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening strategic partnership in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with the US President for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi had dialled Donald Trump to convey his New Year greetings.

The Prime Minister wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year.

In return, Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He also expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

India has acquired a number of military hardware from the US including attack helicopters, patrol aircraft, transport planes and howitzers.

In September, last year, PM Modi and Donald Trump had shared the state at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Texas’ Houston, a mega community programme, attended by over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

This was the first time that an American president had addressed thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.