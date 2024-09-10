India-UAE bond to define friendship and brotherhood of decade: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India-UAE bond will be the defining friendship, relationship and brotherhood of the decade and beyond.

Goyal’s remarks came at the UAE-India Business Forum held in Mumbai.

The theme of the forum was ‘Beyond CEPA: Innovation and Future-Ready Economies’, with focus on the potential of healthcare, biotechnology, renewable energy, sustainability etc.

The minister said that India-UAE partnership stands on the pillars of innovation, investment and sustainable development.

Noting the occasion of Ganpati Festival, the Minister also said that the visit of the Crown Prince during Ganapati festival marks auspicious start of a new chapter in bilateral ties.

“The partnership holds an outstanding future going forward.”

He noted that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi regards UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. The visit of the Crown Prince is the 6th high-level visit in less than a year and is a testament to this partnership, he added.

India UAE partnership will witness great transformation under the visionary leadership of both sides. This transformation is in sync with the 50-year vision that UAE has embarked on and the Viksit Bharat@2047 transformational journey envisaged by the Prime Minister, he added.

The minister further lauded initiatives taken by both sides to promote trade including the local currency settlement, Bharat Mart being set up in JAFZA (Jebel Ali Free Zone), Dubai, and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to expand trade.

He also said that technology and AI will drive the engagement forward.

He lauded the Crown Prince for his leadership of the UAE and appreciated the transformational change witnessed under the Crown Prince.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE also addressed the forum.