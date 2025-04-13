India is breaking silos, reimagining future with convergence of minds: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday applauded the business ecosystem in the country, highlighting that India is breaking silos, fostering collaboration, and reimagining the future with a convergence of minds.

Addressing the CAPEXIL’s Vibrant Buildcon 2025, the minister asked industry stakeholders to adopt best practices in sustainability, reduce import dependency, focus on clean and green construction, and work towards earthquake-resistant and modular infrastructure.

Goyal highlighted India’s growing strength in the construction ecosystem—from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to domestic manufacturing under Make in India.

He underlined the importance of key sectors such as housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy. “Every element, from cement and electricals to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem,” he said.

Minister Goyal further said the rapid infrastructure development has happened under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“PM Modi conceptualised world-class convention centres like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, both of which were built during the pandemic. These state-of-the-art venues have hosted global events such as the G20 Summit, BharatTex, Bharat Mobility and Startup Mahakumbh,” he pointed out.

The Minister listed several major government initiatives, including 20 new smart industrial cities, improved tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs.

“If we are to move from a USD 4 trillion economy today to a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, every citizen must contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

He noted that today India is breaking silos, fostering collaboration, and reimagining the future with a convergence of minds. “Vibrant Buildcon is only the beginning of the transformation of our construction ecosystem under one umbrella,” the minister said.

Drawing a connection between India’s food security and infrastructure growth, Mr Goyal said that Vibrant Buildcon exemplifies the country’s ability to support rapid urbanisation, housing for all, and logistics transformation.

“This platform showcases our manufacturing and infrastructure strength, which is crucial to attract global investments and reduce logistics cost,” he added.