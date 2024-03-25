Barrackpore railway station turns into canvas before the festival of colours

Paintings of the Mangal Pandey’s rebellion against the British Raj, Rabindranath Tagore, Ramakrishna and Durga Puja ~ Barrackpore Railway Station was turned into a massive canvas by the Railways with vibrant images portraying the cultural history of Bengal just before the festival of colours.

The initiative has been taken by the Eastern Railway aiming to elevate the aesthetics of the suburban town nestled along the banks of the Hooghly River. Picked up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of the Railways, Barrackpore Station is being given a facelift, with various developmental works being carried out simultaneously.

The railway station includes a 750-metre-long wall that has been given a transformation with paintings vividly depicting some of the pivotal historical events such as Mangal Pandey’s rebellion against the British Raj and Gandhiji’s association with the freedom movement.

Images of the Sepoy Mutiny and prominent figures from Bengal’s history including Swami Vivekananda, Khudiram Bose, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have been portrayed, highlighting the elements of the cultural heritage of Bengal. Another section depicting bioscope and joyous moments of festivals like Durga Puja add a touch of vibrancy to the railway premises.

Additionally, images inspired by Bengali liter ature and cinema have been drawn to create an enriching ambiance and an immersive experience for visitors. According to Mr Kaushik Mitra, the chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railway, Barrackpore area has a deep-rooted connection to the freedom struggle, and this history, coupled with the diverse cultural tapestry of Bengal, finds vibrant expression through these evocative paintings adorning the station walls.