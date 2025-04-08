Saudi Arabia bans visas for India, Pakistan and 12 other countries

With the Hajj pilgrimage around the corner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has imposed new travel restrictions, suspending the issuance of certain visas to people of 14 countries including India, Bangladesh and Pakistan as per reports.

Which are the visas that have been suspended?

As per media agencies, the government will refrain from the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas until mid-June 2025, which coincides with the conclusion of Hajj.

Reasons behind the temporary visa suspension

In the past, many visitors entered the country on multiple-entry visas during Hajj season and stayed illegally to perform Hajj, leading to overcrowding and safety risks.

Another reason is illegal employment. Travelers using business and family visas reportedly engaged in unauthorized work, violating visa rules and causing labor market disruptions.

Complete list of countries that faces the ban

As per multiple media reports, the 14 countries affected by the visa suspension includes Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

It is to be noted that the suspension does not impact pilgrims from India who are travelling to Saudi Arabia strictly for Hajj and have secured Hajj visas.

When does the ban come into effect and by when will it end?

As per the revised rules, the final day to apply for an Umrah visa this year is April 13, 2025. Furthermore, no new Umrah visas will be issued until after Hajj concludes.

As per various media reports, the suspension is expected to remain in place until around mid-June, coinciding with the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Hajj has witnessed multiple tragedies over the years. During the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, over 1,000 pilgrims lost their lives after being exposed to severe heat at the Islamic holy sites across Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies)