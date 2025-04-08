Saudi Arabia bans visas for India, Pakistan and 12 other countries

Umar Gul in discussions with BCB for pace bowling coach role
Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul is in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the possibility of becoming the national team’s pace bowling coach.
As per media agencies, the government will refrain from the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas until mid-June 2025, which coincides with the conclusion of Hajj.
With the Hajj pilgrimage around the corner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has imposed new travel restrictions, suspending the issuance of certain visas to people of 14 countries including India, Bangladesh and Pakistan as per reports.
As per media agencies, the government will refrain from the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas until mid-June 2025, which coincides with the conclusion of Hajj.
Advertisement
In the past, many visitors entered the country on multiple-entry visas during Hajj season and stayed illegally to perform Hajj, leading to overcrowding and safety risks.
Advertisement
Another reason is illegal employment. Travelers using business and family visas reportedly engaged in unauthorized work, violating visa rules and causing labor market disruptions.
As per multiple media reports, the 14 countries affected by the visa suspension includes Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.
It is to be noted that the suspension does not impact pilgrims from India who are travelling to Saudi Arabia strictly for Hajj and have secured Hajj visas.
As per the revised rules, the final day to apply for an Umrah visa this year is April 13, 2025. Furthermore, no new Umrah visas will be issued until after Hajj concludes.
As per various media reports, the suspension is expected to remain in place until around mid-June, coinciding with the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The Hajj has witnessed multiple tragedies over the years. During the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, over 1,000 pilgrims lost their lives after being exposed to severe heat at the Islamic holy sites across Saudi Arabia.
(With inputs from agencies)
Advertisement