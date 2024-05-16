India showcases its vision in renewable energy at global stage

Secretary of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, addressed the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands highlighting India’s strategic vision and capabilities in the domain of renewable energy and green hydrogen production.

He underscored the comprehensive nature of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, comprising components such as pilot projects, research and development (R&D) initiatives, and skill development programs.

“This holistic approach reflects the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building across the hydrogen value chain. Moreover, the Mission’s focus on piloting projects and advancing R&D underscores India’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for green hydrogen technologies, fostering the emergence of cutting-edge solutions and best practices,” the Secretary said.

He reiterated India’s position as a global leader in renewable energy affordability, emphasizing the nation’s low cost of renewable energy.

“With competitive pricing, India presents an attractive landscape for domestic and international investments in renewable energy projects, aligning with the nation’s commitment to transitioning towards sustainable energy sources.”

The Secretary highlighted India’s integrated grid infrastructure as a key enabler for the seamless integration of renewable energy sources into the national energy mix.

He told the Summit audience that this integrated grid not only enhances grid stability and reliability but also enables the strategic placement of renewable energy plants, optimizing efficiency and minimizing the need for long-distance transportation and storage of hydrogen.

He further highlighted India’s ambition to emerge as a leading exporter of green hydrogen.

Asserting India’s clear vision and commitment to sustainable energy practices, he underscored the nation’s determination to play a pivotal role in the global hydrogen economy.

“With a strategic focus on scaling up production, India aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the international market for green hydrogen, thereby reinforcing its position as a key player in the global energy transition.”

The Secretary assured the World Hydrogen Summit delegates of India’s capability to meet any scale of production demand for green hydrogen, provided there is sufficient market demand and support.

This confidence stems from India’s robust renewable energy deployment strategy, as outlined in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), he maintained.

Highlighting the rapid scale-up of renewable energy infrastructure in the country, the Secretary informed the audience that approximately 43% of India’s current installed electricity capacity is from non-fossil-fuel sources, with projections indicating a rise to 50% by 2030.