Chief of the Naval Staff visits Porbandar, lauds efforts of Navy in safeguarding India’s maritime security

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, visited Porbandar in Gujarat where he was briefed on the operational readiness and infrastructure development projects, aimed at ensuring maritime security in the region, the Indian Navy said in a release on Thursday.

Addressing the Naval, Defence Civilians and DSC personnel posted in the forward area on Wednesday, Admiral Tripathi conveyed Diwali greetings and lauded their unwavering dedication and efforts in safeguarding India’s maritime security and national interests.

Highlighting that Gujarat holds a very special place not only in our rich maritime past and vibrant present, but also on the promise and potential of a glorious future, Admiral Tripathi conveyed that being posted in the state with the longest coastline at the van of our operational endeavours each unit, platform and person has a crucial role to play and exhorted all personnel to remain poised and prepared to protect and promote our maritime interests always and every time.

CNS urged all personnel to remain focussed on their core tasks to foster a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future Ready Indian Navy – Anytime! Anywhere! Anyhow!

Earlier on Monday, Indian Navy Chief inaugurated the Swavlamban 2024 exhibition– the Indian Navy’s annual event.

The exhibition is open to innovators, startups and MSMEs organised as part of the third edition of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation. The theme of Swavlamban 2024 is ” Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation.”

Open for public viewing on October 28 and 29, the exhibition showcases niche innovative technologies, concepts, and products designed and developed by Indian defence startups and MSMEs