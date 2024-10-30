US- India trade partnership to reach $ 500 billion by 2030: US Consul General

By the end of this decade, the objective of the United States Government is to raise 500 billion dollars of trade between US and India from the current 200 billion dollars. This ambition is to generate millions of jobs benefitting both the nations, said by Ms Kathy Giles-Diaz, Consul General, US Consulate General Kolkata, during an interactive session in Kolkata, today. She further highlighted that India is the third biggest FDI nation to the United States. This growing investment partnership reflects the increasing confidence of the Indian companies to have in the US economy, as well as expanding opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. This trend will accelerate further deepening of bilateral relationships and gaining new avenues in growth and innovations.

Ms Giles-Diaz stated that over 230 investors from India attended the United States Investment Summit ‘Select USA’ in 2024, making it the largest delegation in US Summit’s history. The United States and India work together to advance prosperity for both nations. She further asserted that the United States and India are united in promoting global security, stability and prosperity through trade and investment to strengthen connectivity. Trade has multiplied many times over the past decades and is expected to enhance significantly in the years ahead. Technology and innovation are central to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The US-India climate and clean energy partnership is in robust and expanding collaboration. She also said that it is noticeable that the West Bengal government has been committed to decarbonizing the public transport system with the new electric vehicle policy, which is a significant effort to develop necessary EV infrastructure in the state.

During the interaction Sanjay Budhia, chairman, CII National Committee on EXIM and managing director, Patton International Ltd stated that India’s demographic dividend offers a vast market for American products and services, while American technological advancements can significantly support manufacturing capabilities.

Furthermore, collaborations in areas such as the semiconductor industry and defence manufacturing highlight the strategic nature of these ties.