India sees dip in daily Covid infections, active cases also down

India has been witnessing a dip in new Covid cases for the past few days. In the last 24 hours, a total of 28,591 fresh Covid infections and 338 deaths were reported in the country. The number of active cases also registered a decline.

India registered 33,376 cases on Saturday, 28,591 cases on Friday, while 43,263 new cases were reported on Thursday.

With 338 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid fatality has risen to 4,42,655. The fatality rate was reported at 1.33 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s report on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 34,848 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country’s total recovery numbers to 3,24,09,345. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate rose to 97.51 percent.

The number of active cases in the country has declined by 6,595 in the last 24 hours. The current active caseload stands at 3,84,921, which is 1.16 percent of the total Covid cases reported in the country.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.17 percent, which is less than 3 percent for the last 79 days, while the daily positivity rate at the same period was reported at 1.87 percent, which is less than 3 percent for the last 13 days.

According to the health ministry’s report, the five states which registered the most number of cases on Sunday are Kerala with 20,487 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,639 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,145 cases, Mizoram with 1,089 cases, and Karnataka with 801 cases.

The Kerala government is conducting a seroprevalence study to take stock of the spread of the coronavirus among the people of the state. State Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the health ministry’s report also said that a total of 54,18,05,829 samples for Covid-19 have been tested in the country, of which 15,30,125 were tested in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered over 73.82 crores (73,82,07,378) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 72,86,883 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.