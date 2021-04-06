India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s coronavirus caseload to over 1.26 crore, according to data from Union Health Ministry. This comes a day after India breached the one-lakh mark in daily cases.

The country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 1,26,86,049, of which 7,88,223 are active Covid-19 cases which compromise of 6.21 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll climbed to 1,65,547 with 446 people dying of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 50,143 patients have been discharged from the hospitals taking the number of people who have recovered from the disease to 1,17,32,279 at a recovery rate of 92.48 per cent.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases.

Maharastra, which is the worst-hit state in the country, reported 47,288 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total count in the state to over 3.23 lakh.

The Centre has rushed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in daily new Covid-19 cases in these states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of these states where he had expressed concern over the rise in daily Covid-19 cases and called for ‘quick and decisive’ steps to check the ‘emerging second peak.’

Till now, 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested for Covid-19, out of which 12,11,612 samples were tested in the last 24 hours according to data by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Over 8 crore people in India have been vaccinated since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.