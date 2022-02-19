India reports 14% decline, logs 22,270 new Covid cases

In the last 24 hours, India registered 22,270 new Covid-19 cases, marking an additional 14 per cent decline, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Also in the same time span, 325 additional fatalities were reported which increased the overall death toll to 5,11,230.

Meanwhile, the active Covid case has reduced to 2,53,739 which constitute 0.59 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 60,298 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,20,37,536. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent, said Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,35,471 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to over 75.81 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.50 per cent, the daily positivity rate increased to 1.80 per cent.

With the administration of over 36 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 175.03 crore as of Saturday morning. This had been achieved through 1,98,09,200 sessions.