India registers 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths

India reported 7,554 new Covid-19 infections and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said today.

According to a health bulletin issued by the ministry, the active caseload stands at 85,680 and the active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of total infections. There were 14,123 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,38,673. The recovery rate now stands at 98.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity stands at 1.06 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 7,84,059 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to over 76.91 crore in the country.

With the administration of more than 8 lakh (8,55,862) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.79 crore.

The ministry reiterated the centre’s commitment to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.