India registers over 2.47 lakh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

India reported as many as 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 380 COVID-19 infected patients lost their lives taking the death toll to 4,85,035, said the Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per the ministry, today’s fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday’s figures.

Of all the cases, on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reported 27,561 new cases, while Kerala reported 12,742 new COVID-19 cases, and the rest of the cases were reported by other states.

Out of the fresh infections of COVID-19 logged in the last 24 hours in the country, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is found in 5,488 cases.

Maharashtra reported 1,367 cases, Rajasthan reported 792 cases, Delhi reported 549 cases, Kerala reported 486 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases, West Bengal reported 294 cases of the Omicron variant.

“India’s active caseload currently stands at 11,17,531 which accounts for 3.08 per cent of the active cases,” informed the Ministry.

Moreover, 84,825 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours by the health ministry thereby taking the total recoveries from Coronavirus to 3,47,15,361.

The recovery rate currently is at 95.59 per cent.

Of the 69.73 crore total tests conducted so far, a daily positivity rate of 13.11 per cent was reported in the country. Further, the weekly positivity rate is at 10.80 per cent.

