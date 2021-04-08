India has detected 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike taking the total coronavirus caseload to over 1.29 crore, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s total Covid-19 caseload stands now stands at 1,29,28,574, of which 9,10,319 are active Covid-19 cases which compromise 7.04 per cent of the total infections. India is now the fourth worst-hit country in terms of active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 59,258 people have recovered from the infection, taking total recoveries to 11,851,393, with the recovery rate standing at 91.67 per cent.

As India battles the second wave of Covid-19, 685 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours which is the second most fatalities due to Covid-19 in a single day in 2021. This has pushed the total death count to 1,66,862 with a fatality rate of 1.29 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took the second dose of the Covid vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi. He tweeted, “Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in,”

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu remain the worst affected states in the country due to the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state has recorded 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike. The state has also reported the highest single-day death count due to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.

PM Modi has called a meeting with all Chief Ministers on Thursday to discuss the measures to control the pandemic.

After Delhi and Maharastra, Punjab too has declared a series of restrictions including night curfew across the state to control the surge in cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,237,781 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total samples tested to 252,677,379.

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry, India has vaccinated 29,79,292 people in the last 24 hours which has pushed the total number of vaccine doses administered to 9,01,98,673 in the country.