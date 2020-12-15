India recorded its lowest one-day figure of coronavirus cases in over five months with 22,065 cases reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 99.06 lakh.

In the last 24 hours, 354 deaths were reported pushing the total death count to 1,43,709.

Out of 99.06 lakh cases, over 94.22 lakh people in the country have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the number of active cases stands at 3,39,820.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state and have added 2,949 new cases with the total number of infected people crossing 18.83 lakh.

The fatality count in the state stands at 48,269 with 60 new deaths.

After Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala remain the worst affected states.

Delhi recorded 1,376 new cases and 60 deaths, taking the fatality count in the capital to 10,074.

The global coronavirus infections have soared past 7.28 crore. US remained the country hit hardest by far by the health crisis gripping the world, with over three lakh deaths.