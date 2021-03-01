India on Sunday registered 16,752 new cases, the biggest single-day jump in number of cases in a month and reported 113 deaths in the last 24 hours

Six states ~ Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat ~ account for 86.37 per cent of the new cases, a press statement the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases are 1,64,511, which comprises 1.48 per cent of the country’s total infections. Among the states, Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,623, followed by Kerala with 3,792 while Punjab reported 593 new cases. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 51, Kerala follows with 18 deaths and Punjab reported 11 deaths.

“The Centre has been engaging with the States and UTs exhibiting a higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a spike in the daily new Covid cases,” said the statement.

The country is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination on 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. To rampup the Covid-19 vaccination capacity, around 10,000 private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and over 600 private hospitals under the central government health scheme will be utilised.

Delhi sees 197 cases, 1 death:Delhi today recorded 197 new Covid cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 10,910.