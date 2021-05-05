India recorded 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,06,65,148, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 34,87,229.

With 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,26,188. In the last 24 hours, 3,38,439 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,69,51,731.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to May 4 2021. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday.

According to government data, as many as 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated.