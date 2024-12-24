India ranks 5th globally for tourism,with UP leading the nation

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hub for tourism in India, with influx of domestic and international tourists increasing steadily.The UP government’s policies, particularly those aimed at promoting religious tourism, have played a key role in this remarkable transformation. As a result, India has become the fifth most favourite destination in the world for tourist arrivals, with Uttar Pradesh leading the nation.

The prominence of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Braj region, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva, have further strengthened state’s position as a leading tourism hub. It is noteworthy that over the past seven years, UP has attracted around 200 crore tourists, including 1.26 crore from abroad. According to the officials of the UP Tourism Department here on Tuesday 32.18 crore tourists had visited UP in 2022, with the number rising to 32.98 crore in the first six months of 2024. The remarkable increase in tourism is attributed to the significant contributions of Ayodhya and Kashi.

Following the inauguration of the Ram temple in January, UP saw an influx of around 11 crore tourists within six months. In January alone, a record-breaking seven crore tourists visited, marking the highest number of visitors to any place in a single month. Similarly, the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has led to a surge in tourism in Varanasi, with 4.59 crore tourists arriving in just six months. This number is expected to increase further in the coming years.

In view of the growing interest towards religious places among domestic tourists, the UP government, with the help of the Central government, is focusing on enhancing the safety and convenience of tourists. Several projects aimed at improving infrastructure and facilities at key religious sites are underway. Prominent among these are Vindhya Dham Corridor Mirzapur, Nath Corridor Bareilly, Braj Kshetra Vikas Parishad, Ramayana, Buddhist, Krishna Circuit, Swadesh Darshan etc. schemes are further boosting tourism in UP.

The Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj next year is set to be the highlight of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism boom. Approximately 40 to 45 crore people from across the country and around the world are expected to attend the world’s largest religious gathering. Preparations for this grand event are underway at an unprecedented pace. Besides , Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali and Rangotsav have become major attractions, drawing significant attention to Uttar Pradesh. The continuous events being organised at religious sites are further enhancing the state’s appeal.

Deepotsav celebrated a day before Diwali in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali, observed after Diwali in Kashi, and Rangotsav, held during Holi in Mathura, have all earned a prominent place in this cultural calendar addition.