# India

India, Pak exchange list of nuke installations on first day of new year

The agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 1, 2024 4:00 pm

[Photo : SNS]

India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two countries.

The agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992, an official press note said.

