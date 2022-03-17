India objects to OIC inviting Hurriyat for Islamabad meet

India today strongly objected to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) inviting the All Party Hurriyat Conference to its foreign ministers’ meeting in Islamabad on 22-23 March.

“The Government of India takes a very serious view of the invitation extended to the Hurriyat. The motive of such actions is to destroy India’s unity and sovereignty,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He hoped the OIC would not encourage nations and organisations indulging in terrorism and anti-India activities.

“It is unfortunate that it (OIC) is driven by a single member’s agenda,” the spokesperson said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.