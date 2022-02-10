India nuclear energy generation increases by 28% during past five years

The Power generation from nuclear power plants has increased from 34162 Million Units in the calendar year of 2014 to 43918 in 2021, said Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh here on Wednesday.

He said that the share of nuclear energy in the total electricity generation in the country has remained the around 3 to 3.5 % since 2014. However, the power generation has increased by almost 28 % from 3416.2 crore units to 4391.8 crore units, the Minister gives the data while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said the share of nuclear power in total electricity generation depends on the generation by nuclear power units and that by all electricity-generating technologies. The share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation is planned to be increased by adding more nuclear power capacity in the country, he added.

He further said that India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country with long-term energy security in a sustainable manner.

“In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additionalities. An expansion programme for nuclear power is being undertaken to provide the country clean electricity,” the Minister informed the Lok Sabha.