India, Nigeria reaffirm commitment to jointly fighting terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fight terrorism, piracy and radicalisation.

Modi is on a state visit to Nigeria from 17 to 18 November. He held official talks with the Nigerian president on Sunday in a restricted meeting followed by delegation-level talks at Abuja’s Aso Rock Villa, which serves as the office cum residence of the Nigerian Presidency.

PM Modi recalled his meeting with President Tinubu at the G 20 Summit in New Delhi. He noted that the two countries enjoyed special bonds of friendship defined by a shared past, common democratic values and strong people-to-people ties.

The prime minister conveyed his sympathies to President Tinubu for the destruction caused by the recent floods in the country. President Tinubu thanked the prime minister for India’s timely assistance with relief material and medicines.

The two leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress of ties, they agreed on the immense potential for collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, education, energy, health, culture, and people-to-people ties.

Modi offered India’s experience in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation to Nigeria.

President Tinubu appreciated the cooperation and partnership offered by India and its meaningful impact on creating local capacities, skills, and professional expertise.

“The two leaders also discussed enhancing defence and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fighting terrorism, piracy and radicalisation,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi and Tinubu also discussed global and regional issues. President Tinubu acknowledged India’s efforts to amplify the concerns of developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits.

The two leaders agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South. The prime minister appreciated the role played by Nigeria as the Chair of ECOWAS and its contribution to multilateral and plurilateral bodies.

Alluding to Nigeria’s membership of the International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance, Prime Minister Modi invited President Tinubu to join other pro-planet green initiatives launched by India.

Following the talks, three Memoranda of Understanding – on Cultural Exchange Programme, Customs Cooperation and Survey Cooperation – were signed. This was followed by a state banquet hosted by the President in honour of the prime minister.

Earlier, on his arrival at the State House, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute.