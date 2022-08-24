India is a nation where, treatment is a service, wellness is a charity: PM

“India is a nation where treatment is a service, wellness is a charity,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today during the inauguration state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital at Faridabad today.

During the occasion, Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that as the country is entering the Amrit Kaal and collective aspirations and resolutions are taking shape, it is fitting that the country is getting the nectar of blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi.

Dwelling on the great tradition of service and medicine of India, Modi said, “India is a nation where treatment is a service, wellness is a charity where health and spirituality, both are related to each other.”

He further said, “We have medical science as a Veda. We have also given the name of Ayurveda to our medical science.”

The PM reminded the gathering that India never allowed its spiritual and service legacy to go into oblivion even during the difficult period of slavery for centuries.

He said that this hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients.

“Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. She is the carrier of India’s spiritual tradition”, he said.

The Prime Minister further added that this system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is in a way the PPP model of old times.

“It is called Public-Private Partnership but I also see it as ‘Paraspar Prayas’ (mutual effort)”, the PM said.

The Prime Minister remarked on the Made in India vaccine, and the kind of propaganda that was unleashed by some people.

“When the religious leaders and the spiritual teachers of the society came together and asked the people not to pay heed to the rumours, the effect was immediate. India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy as seen in other countries,” he stated.

Recalling his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that he has placed a vision of the five vows of Amrit Kaal in front of the country and one of these five vows (Pran) is the complete renunciation of the mentality of slavery.

“When we give up this mindset, the direction of our actions also changes,” he said adding this change is visible in the healthcare system of the country as there is growing faith in the traditional knowledge of the country.

Yoga has global acceptance today and the world will celebrate International Millet Year next year.

Respected Mata @Amritanandamayi Ji is a living manifestation of India's glorious tradition of living for others. Her efforts in healthcare, education and social welfare are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/QGXft4Oj0F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2022