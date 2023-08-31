INDIA Mumbai Meet: Slogans, structure and logo on agenda; Kharge’s name likely to be proposed for chairperson

Leaders of 28 Opposition parties will meet in Mumbai on Thursday under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to finalize a logo, form coordination committee, and chalk out a detailed joint action plan to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition INIDA bloc is also expected to appoint a chairperson who will lead the group in the next year’s general elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, according to sources, is the front-runner for the INDIA chairperson’s post. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata are in the contention for convenor’s post.

Logo and theme song of INIDA bloc to be unveiled

According to news agency ANI, citing sources, a new theme song will also be finalised after the old one was rejected by members. “We the people of India” as written in the Preamble of the Constitution will be used in the new theme song.

“Old theme song of the INDIA bloc has been rejected. Now a new theme song will be made, and it will be in multiple languages. ‘We the people of India’ as written in the Preamble of the Constitution will be used,” the agency quoted sources as saying.

Besides the theme song, a logo of the INDIA bloc will also be selected during the two-day meeting. Several logos have been printed and the Opposition bloc will choose one that will also carry the map of India.

“The final logo is kept on hold till tomorrow, more logos are being prepared, and all of them will be put in front of everyone then the final selection of logo will happen. There is consensus among on keeping the map of India,” bloc sources said.

Slogans of INDIA bloc

The INDIA bloc will also decide on slogans to be used during their election campaign against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The slogans will be in multiple languages and mention major issues of the country including inflation, unemployment, and the alleged religious hatred.

“Mehengai ko Harane ke liye India (To defeat inflation there is INDIA), Berozgari ko mitane ke liye India (To remove Unemployment, there is INDIA), Nafrat ki aag ko bujhane ke liye India (To douse the fire of Hatred, there is INDIA),” sources said.

Formation of coordination committee

According to the sources, a coordination committee consisting 11 members will also be formed during the INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meeting. The committee will decide on the future action plan of the alliance and prepare a common minimum program. A separate media and social media cell of INDIA bloc will also be formed.

The INDIA bloc members will project the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a fight between poor people of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are also speculations that some parties part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance can also join the INDIA bloc.

The opposition parties have come together to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.