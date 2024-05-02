Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal files nomination for Ladakh LS seat amid confusion

Amidst confusion over the sharing of the lone Lok Sabha constituency of Ladakh, Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal on Thursday filed his nomination for the seat, whereas the Congress and National Conference (NC) in the Kargil district have named Haji Hanifa Jan as their joint candidate.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier left the Ladakh seat for the Congress to contest under the formula of the Congress and NC sharing three of the six seats in Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh. However, NC leader Haji Hanifa Jan was on Wednesday named as the joint candidate of Congress and NC which are partners in the INDIA bloc .

While Jan is a Shia Muslim of Kargil, Namgyal is a Buddhist from the Leh district and is leader of opposition in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh.

Former minister and Congress leader Rigzin Zora confirmed that Namgyal is the official candidate of the Congress.

BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson filed nomination for the Ladakh seat on Wednesday.

The current BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has been denied the ticket this time and it is being seen whether he files his nomination as an independent as he has already obtained a set of papers from the election office.