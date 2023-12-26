India logs 412 new Covid cases, three deaths

A total of 412 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry.

With the addition of new cases, the total caseload in the country rose to 4,50,09,660. The highest cases were reported from Kerala 200, followed by Karnataka 125 and Maharashtra 28. The national capital recorded three cases.

The cases reported so far included that of JN.1 Covid variant. The country so far reported 69 JN.1 Covid variant cases. According to the data, three more persons succumbed to the disease in Karnataka. The death toll stood at 5,33,337.

On a positive note, 293 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries tally to 4,44,72,153. The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

As per the data, active cases stand at 4,170.

Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and asked to be alert, but not to panic.

The Health Ministry had also issued an advisory to States and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil on the situation besides ensuring adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests, and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories.