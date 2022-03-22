India logs 1581 Covid cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

Showing the downward trend for the third consecutive day, India reported 1581 fresh Covid cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With a decline in the number of Covid positive cases, the country’s active caseload now stands at 23,913 and the cumulative caseload has now reached 43,010,971.

On 19 March, India had recorded 2,075 cases while 1,761 cases were logged on March 20 and 1,549 new cases on March 21.

While daily positivity rate stands at 0.28 percent, weekly positivity rate stands at 0.39 percent.

Besides, according to the data, as many as 2,741 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,24,70,515.

As part of the National Vaccination drive, 181.56 crore doses have been administered so far through 2,14,38,677 sessions.

Also, 568471 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 78.36 crores.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.