India logs 1,421 Covid cases, 149 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing a sharp decline with Covid -19 cases falling below 1500 mark, India logged 1,421 fresh infections and 149 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the country’s active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 16,187, taking 0.04 per cent of the total caseload.

While the daily positivity rate is at 0.23 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.27 per cent.

Besides, the country has witnessed 1,826 recoveries in a single day from the infection taking the total recoveries to 4,24,82,262. The recovery rate now currently is at 98.75 percent.

As per the data shared by the ministry, the death toll has mounted to 5,21,004 with a case fatality rate of 1.21 percent.

As far as tests are concerned, a total of 6,20,251 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 78.69 crore.

Under the National vaccination drive, a total of covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 183.20 crore through 2,17,73,803 sessions.

On March 16 this year, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started. So far, more than 1.22 crore (1,22,01,065) adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.