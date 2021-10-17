India logs 14,146 new Covid cases, more than 97 cr inoculated

India reported 14,146 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,40,67,719, as the cumulative vaccination soared past 97 crore, the Union health ministry data showed.

With 144 more fatalities, the death toll reached 4,52,124.

The active cases declined by 5,786 to 1,95,846, the lowest in 220 days, and comprises 0.57 per cent of the total caseload.

In the past 24 hours, 19,788 people recovered, taking the total recovery count to 3,34,19,749, accounting for 98.10 per cent of the case tally.

The fatality rate stood at 1.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent which has been below three per cent for the last 48 days.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 114 days.

The country has so far administered 97,65,89,540 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with 41,20,772 inoculations in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry data showed that more than 101.7 crore (1,01,78,96,755) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories and more than 10.42 crore (10,42,45,455) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available.