India logs 1270 Covid cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing further decline yet another day, India logged 1270 fresh Covid infections and 31 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the country’s active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 15,859, taking 0.04 per cent of the total caseload.

While the daily positivity rate is at 0.29 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.26 per cent.

Besides, the country has witnessed 1,567 recoveries in a single day from the infection taking the total recoveries to 4,24,83,829. The recovery rate now currently is at 98.75 per cent.

According to the data shared by the ministry, the death toll has mounted to 5,21,035.

As far as tests are concerned, a total of 4,32,389 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 78.73 crore.

Under the National vaccination drive, a total of covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 183.26 crore through 2,17,89,216 sessions.

On March 16 this year, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started. So far, more than 1.22 crore (1,22,01,065) adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.