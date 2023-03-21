India has lodged a strong protest with the US over the vandalism of the property at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco by ‘Khalistan’ supporters.

In a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, the foreign office reminded the US Government of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. The US was also asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

”Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines,’ the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The protest came a day after the government summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security” at the Indian High Commission in London where the tricolour flying atop was grabbed by a group of protesters waving ‘Khalistani’ flags.

‘Khalistan’ supporters allegedly broke the doors of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the US and barged into the office while loud Punjabi music played in the background.