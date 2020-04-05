Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed the nation to switch off lights in their houses and come together and light light candles or diyas tonight at 9 pm. PM had claimed that the move is to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

In his 11-minute message to the people, the PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” the Prime Minister said as India completed the first ten days of the 21-day lockdown.

This was the second such call by the PM after the nation had come in the grip of the deadly coronavirus. Earlier he had announced ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 and on the day he urged the people to come out of their house and, clap and clang plates in order to show their solitude towards those working amid the health crisis for the welfare of the citizen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or PM-CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 menace. It attracted huge amounts from almost every section including sports, Bollywood, politics and common people.